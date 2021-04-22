Dundee woman deliberately burned child with an iron, jury trial hears

A court has heard a woman “deliberately” burned a child with an iron in a Dundee flat.
Coral Ann Chalmers, 22, claims the child was injured after brushing against a cooker, which had been used 45 minutes earlier.
However, a paediatric expert concluded the triangular burn sustained by the young boy was most likely to have been caused by an iron.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe