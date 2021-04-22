Thursday, April 22nd 2021 Show Links
Dundee woman deliberately burned child with an iron, jury trial hears

By Ciaran Shanks
April 22 2021, 2.00pm Updated: April 22 2021, 4.32pm
© Kris MillerChalmers is on trial at Dundee Sheriff Court
A court has heard a woman “deliberately” burned a child with an iron in a Dundee flat.

Coral Ann Chalmers, 22, claims the child was injured after brushing against a cooker, which had been used 45 minutes earlier.

However, a paediatric expert concluded the triangular burn sustained by the young boy was most likely to have been caused by an iron.

