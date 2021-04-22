Dundee and Angus College ready to welcome students back after lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lecturers at Dundee and Angus College are preparing to welcome students back to its three campuses this Monday.

Restrictions gradually ease from April 26 and some students will be back in classrooms at the Kingsway and Gardyne campuses in Dundee, as well as Arbroath.

During the last year, teaching has been done remotely with a steady increase of a blended model of learning, allowing a mixture of online on-site lessons for some courses.

A spokesman said: “To keep students engaged and excited the college introduced lots of new ways to learn including several online expert guest speakers discussing everything from hairdressing, barbering and fashion to farming and food production.

“Practical courses may have been a challenge but this hasn’t stopped patisserie students from creating their very own range of chocolate goodies to share with fortunate family and friends.”

College lecturers have adapted too, looking at new and innovative ways to bring their subjects to life.

Sport and Fitness lecturer Laura Duncan admitted teaching sport during the coronavirus pandemic had been a challenge – but the college has found ways to keep learners and staff active and safe.

She said: “Online learning has been a new experience and an exciting learning curve. I built in a variety of activities to my sessions including team-building challenges and socially distant ‘walk and talks’, backed up by regular online contact and liaising with the college’s support services.”

This month has seen restrictions gradually ease and from April 26, some students will be able to get back to a kind of “normal” and enjoy a fuller campus experience.

One-way systems

The college is following all Scottish Government guidance and, as throughout the whole pandemic, is making sure the safety and wellbeing of its staff and students takes top priority by introducing a number of changes.

Students will be met by the college’s very own Metre Greeters who will be on hand with reassuring smiles and offers of support.

Clear signage, one-way systems, increased cleaning and sanitising stations are all in place to ensure everyone who visits a campus does so in a safe manner.

Students who have already been on campus said they really notice the efforts that have been made.

Hand sanitisers

Norma Payne, an NC Bakery student, said: “I have already been on campus for a couple of classes and there are hand sanitisers at every entrance and plenty of signs to show which way to go.

“At our first class back we had a visit from a health and safety officer, who explained all the new rules regarding the changing rooms, masks and visors, and the one-way system.

“I feel safe when I’m on campus as I know all the procedures are in place. I love being back and interacting with staff and classmates and being able to do the practical side of my course again.”