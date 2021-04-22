Thursday court round-up — TK Maxx spending spree and an off-centre nose

Something went wrong - please try again later.

All the court you may have missed from our Crime and Courts Team on Thursday…

A dog owner has spoken of her heartache after her precious pet papillon was savaged by a Staffordshire bull terrier.

Little Piper was killed by the out of control staffie owned by Robert Dalton.

He pled guilty to having a dangerously out of control dog in Dunfermline’s Harris Place on January 29 2019.

The dog’s destruction could be ordered when 72-year-old Dalton returns to court for sentencing at a later date.

TK Maxx spending spree

A man who went on a spending spree with someone else’s credit card has been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Justin Jefferson, of Claverhouse Drive, Edinburgh, admitted stealing a leather wallet, containing a Bank of Scotland Visa card, that he found in Perth in May 2018.

He made no effort to hand it to police or trace the owner.

Instead, the 27-year-old used the card to rack up a near-£100 bill at Sports Direct, TK Maxx and the Co-op in Rannoch Road.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he was identified by police after viewing the in-store CCTV at TK Maxx.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis imposed an order of unpaid work and an 18 month supervision order.

Jefferson was also ordered to pay a total of £94.22 to the affected businesses.

Nose left off-centre

A young man who admitted an unprovoked attack in Perth was warned that he would “go directly to jail” if he offends again.

Callum Forbes, 23, admitted assaulting Dawid Armatys in the city’s Crieff Road in June.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he punched him on the back of the head, sending him to the ground.

Mr Armatys was left with a lump above his right eye, cuts over his face and “his nose looked off-centre”.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis sentenced Forbes, of Viewfield Place, Perth, to 56 days in prison.

He said: “However, the significance of that sentence is that if you re-offend the court will not require background reports.

“As they say in Monopoly, you will go directly to jail. Do not pass go.”

Forbes was ordered to pay £500 compensation to his victim.

Money laundering claims

Four people have appeared in court accused of laundering and possessing six-figure sums of criminal money.

Wen Sun, 25, Haoyu Wang, 26, Xuefei Bai, 30 and Wei Ma, 28, allegedly committed the offences between December 9 and April 21 at addresses in Dundee, Aberdeen, Glasgow and elsewhere.

All four were released on bail after appearing from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that Ma, of Cresswell Street, Glasgow, was concerned in an arrangement in which he acquired, retained or used £252,000 of cash.

Prosecutors allege he deposited cash into various accounts and facilitated laundering.

This was allegedly committed on Dundee’s Crichton Street, Whitehall Street and Session Street as well as at Berryden Retail Park, Aberdeen, Wellgreen Road in Stirling and Cresswell Street.

On April 21, Sun, also of Cresswell Street, and Ma were allegedly found in possession of £237,000 cash which belonged to criminals on Session Street and Cresswell Street.

Court papers allege Wang and Bai, both of The Hub, Hawkhill, were found in possession of £27,000 on Session Street.

No plea was offered and the case was continued the case for further examination.

Sexual assault

An inmate at Polmont Young Offenders Institution has been caged for two years after sexually assaulting a woman in Kirkcaldy, with the intent to rape her.

Tyrone McAllister was handed the custodial sentence by Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist on Wednesday after the 20-year-old sexually assaulted the woman in the town’s Gallatown area.

McAllister, who appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link, was handed the sentence after committing the attack at Overton Mains on July 11.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman by removing her underwear and lying on top of her with the intent to rape her.

McAllister will remain on post-release supervision for a further three years after his prison sentence concludes.

Also…

A 58-year-old, who has used heroin since he was 13, invaded another person’s home in Perth, with his trousers round his ankles. At one point in the bizarre incident, Eric Donaldson‘s false teeth flew out. He left wearing his victim’s slippers and carrying a family portrait, a pencil sharpener and a card from a pack of Happy Families.

