It’s going to have to be a Corona – What Dundonians are looking forward to most when pubs reopen

Those thirsty for a pint or two don’t have to wait much longer as beer gardens across Scotland reopen on Monday.

And with just a few days to go, we asked the people of Dundee what they are most looking forward to.

After four long months of lockdown, beer gardens and outdoor areas have finally been given the green light to reopen following confirmation by Nicola Sturgeon earlier this week.

The changes are the most significant since the second coronavirus lockdown was put in place in January.

For many this gives a renewed opportunity to socialise and clink glasses once again.

Corona time

“I’m really excited for the pubs to reopen, I can’t wait.

“It’s almost like it is the end of exams.

“As for my first drink, it’s going to have to be a Corona.”

– Rhian Muir

‘Hopefully people won’t go too daft’

“People now have a chance to celebrate, kick back and enjoy.

“I’m quite excited in the fact it gives folk the chance to socialise and be together.

“People have suffered quite a lot so the chance to congregate in the pubs is a great thing.

“Although, hopefully people won’t go too daft on Monday.”

– Geoff Findlay

Nice outfits at the ready

“I’m very excited, I think it will be good to finally get out and see friends again properly in a different situation, not just a walk.

“On Monday I’ll be going to The Kilted Kangaroo, it’s a popular student choice.

“I’ve been told to have a nice outfit so I think it is a big thing.”

– Katie Nelis

Interactive map shows the pubs reopening in Tayside and Fife

To help pub-goers with their pub-crawls, the The Courier has composed the perfect guide to some of the best local beer gardens open for business on Monday.

Our interactive map gives you all you need to know – like whether you can take your children and pet dog, or what food and drink is on offer at each business – on the most popular pubs in Tayside and Fife ahead of reopening.

Click the image to find out more.