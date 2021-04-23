Broughty Ferry street closed to pedestrians and cyclists for three weeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pedestrians and cyclists in Broughty Ferry are being reminded that a street will be closed for three weeks from Monday.

No access

Douglas Terrace, from Dundee Road to the Grassy Beach cycle/footpath, which has been accessible for people walking or cycling while closed to cars, will now be closed completely for the next phase of flood protection works, Dundee City Council said.

There will be no access to the street from Dundee Road while the works are going on and diversions will be signposted.

£15.5 million scheme

The latest phase forms part of the construction of 1.2km of sea and flood protection walls, which also includes improvements to the pedestrian and cycling infrastructure between Broughty Ferry Castle and the west end of Douglas Terrace.

Overall the Broughty Ferry flood protection scheme is costing £15.5m and is expected to be completed by contractors McLaughlin and Harvey in summer 2022.

In January last year, Ferry councillor Craig Duncan warned that some sea views “would be a thing of the past” when the work is completed.

Further details on the project are available on the council’s website.