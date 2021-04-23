Saturday, April 24th 2021 Show Links
Man arrested after car hits wall in Dundee

By James Simpson
April 23 2021, 11.45am Updated: April 23 2021, 1.55pm
The incident occurred near Lidl.

A man has been arrested after a car struck a wall in Dundee.

One vehicle was involved in the incident, on South Road, near to the roundabout at the Coupar Angus Road, on Thursday night.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened just before 10.30pm near the Lidl supermarket.

A section of the car park at Elders Court has been cordoned off after the incident.

A police spokesman for added: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle which struck a wall on South Road in Dundee shortly after 10.25pm on Thursday April 22.

“There were no injuries and a 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”