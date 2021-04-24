Angus DJ announced to play at the ‘mecca’ of Scottish dance venues as Slam Tent returns this summer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A local DJ is set to turn his dreams into a reality as he gets ready to spin the decks at the “mecca” of Scottish dance venues.

Jordan Wyness, from Arbroath, has been one of the DJ’s announced to play at the revival of the iconic T in the Park Slam Tent.

News was revealed this week that Edinburgh based promoters, Fly, are collaborating with Slam DJ producers, Stuart McMillan and Orde Meikle, to bring a three-day event to the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Jordan, who goes under the DJ alias of “Van Damn”, can’t wait to be a part of the return of the Slam Tent which graced the fields of Balado, Kinross for years.

“I went to T in the Park for so many times and have so many memories of the Slam Tent, I would never have dreamt of performing at it myself,” he said.

“They were talking about doing this rave thing once restrictions were lifted. It was a total shot out of the blue that the Slam Tent was returning though.

“We’d always talked about how amazing it would be if the Slam Tent returned but I had no clue this was even in the pipeline.

“They’ve been working on this behind the scene and managed to lock it down which has been great.”

The father-of-one said some of the line-up has partially been announced although the exact date of the festival is yet to be revealed.

He added: “They are still jumping between a couple of dates at the moment given the whole discussions around restrictions.

“It is looking really positive at the moment though that the dates will be announced soon.”

Jordan, like many performers, has been trying to keep the masses entertained online with a mix of house and techno music.

The 32-year-old admitted doing the streams kept him “sane” during the lockdown period.

He added: “I actually think the streams have helped me to get the slots for the Slam Tent.

“They’ve been getting some good traction online with different people, so it’s been pretty good.

“From running our ‘All Good’ clubs nights in Dundee to having nothing performing online has kept me sane as well.

“I honestly can’t wait for the Slam Tent this summer, speaking to DJ’s down south they’ve described the Slam Tent is like the mecca of dance music in Scotland.

“I’m thinking about possible playlists just now but all could change once I’m there.”