Emergency response launched as firefighters battle blaze at Dundee industrial estate

An emergency response is under way at a Dundee industrial estate.
Police Scotland are currently assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in dealing with a fire at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate, just off the Kingsway.
Police Scotland are currently assisting Scottish Fire & Rescue Service dealing with a fire at Wester Gourdie Industrial…
Posted by Tayside Police Division on Friday, April 23, 2021
Road closures are in place at Nobel Road, Wade Street and Arrol Street, police said.
More on this as we get it.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe