Fire crews continue to battle blaze at Dundee industrial estate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Firefighters in Dundee are continuing to tackle a large blaze which raged through the night.

Two appliances and a specialist height vehicle are still at the scene at West Gourdie Industrial Estate, just off the Kingsway.

The alarm was raised shorty after 10pm on Friday evening amid reports of a blaze at a building on the site.

Police assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel immediately closed Nobel Road, Wade Street and Arrol Street with these closures and diversions remaining in place at this time.

It is understood the building is still alight as fire crews from Blackness Road and Kingsway stations continue to bring the blaze under control.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Two appliances as well as a height vehicle are still in attendance as crews continue at the scene.”