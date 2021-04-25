Police hunt for man after altercation at Balgay Park in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Dundee are appealing for witnesses after an altercation between two men in Balgay Park.

The incident happened at around 8.45am on Friday, April 23.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but officers are trying to trace one of the men involved.

Officers describe the man as white, between 25 and 35 years old, he’s 5”6 to 5”10, with sunken features and a squint nose.

He was wearing a black cap with a green rim, a black hooded top, black trousers, dark trainers and was riding a black electric scooter.

PC Adele Mitchell from Lochee Police Station said: “We are keen to speak to this man as part of our enquiries into this incident.

“Anyone with any information on his identity is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0590 of April 24, 2021”