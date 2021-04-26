A Dundee woman has been convicted of burning a young child’s leg with a hot iron.
Coral Chalmers wept as a jury found her guilty by a majority verdict of harming the child between November 28 and 30 2019.
The 22-year-old was convicted of causing the boy to suffer injury at an address in Dundee by burning his leg with an iron between November 28 and 30 2019.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe