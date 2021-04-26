A92 road accident near Balgillo leaves ‘traffic at a standstill’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An accident on the A92 Arbroath Road near Balgillo roundabout has caused tailbacks, according to eyewitnesses.

Fire crews and other emergency vehicles are said to be en route to an incident involving a car and a lorry.

Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 3.15pm on Monday, 26 April, 2021 following the report of a two vehicle road crash on the A92 Arbroath Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”

One motorist told The Courier: “It looked like an accident between a car and a lorry.

“I saw three fire engines on the way and traffic was already backing up quite a long way back towards Dundee.

“It looked quite bad. I just hope everyone is OK.”

Locals on the run school run said the incident had caused ‘chaos’.

Another motorist said: “It’s absolute bedlam. Traffic isn’t currently moving in either direction. We were moving but right now we have come to a complete standstill.”

The accident has happened on the eastbound carriageway and involves a lorry and at least one car.

Traffic is currently backed up right along the Arbroath Road and heading into the city from as far back as Monifieth.

A witness said the road traffic collision appeared to have been between a HGV and a car.

Police, fire, and ambulance crews are on scene, whilst the eastbound carriageway has reopened.