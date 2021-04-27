Something went wrong - please try again later.

As coronavirus restrictions ease, parking charges in Dundee will return to normal from May 10, the city council has reminded the public.

The only exception will be the seven West End car parks, where charging will resume on September 27, in an effort to support locals who continue to work from home.

Barriers will come down late on Sunday May 9 and, from Monday May 10, charges will resume at Greenmarket, Gellatly Street, Bell Street and Olympia multi-storey car parks.

Signage will be displayed at key surface-level car parks in Dundee and notices on parking meters telling people that charges were suspended will be removed.

‘The right thing to do’

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “The resumption of a total lockdown just after Christmas meant that temporarily removing parking charges across the city was the right thing to do.

“The support that gave to key workers, essential businesses and others for more than four months was invaluable, but now is the right time to bring them back.

“It will increase vehicle turnover in on-street bays, which is important for many high street businesses, and help to encourage more people to use public transport safely.”

Vaccination centre

As well as the multi-storey car parks, all on-street bays and surface level car parks in the city centre and Broughty Ferry will have charges reintroduced on May 10.

That date will also mark the start of charging at Orleans Place car park in Menzieshill, to deter commuter parking. Also, pay and display will recommence at the Shore Terrace car park.

An area of Shore Terrace car park will be set aside for NHS use, to support the vaccination centre at the Caird Hall, meaning operational vehicles parked in that area will not be charged.