Dundee sex attacker molested two students in nightclub

A sex attacker from Dundee who molested two students in a nightclub was caught due to his distinctive glasses.

Jack Ferguson struck at The Shed in Glasgow’s Shawlands in the early hours of January 1 2020.

The 20-year-old danced in front of the first girl – a business student – and then touched her on the buttocks.

Ferguson pounced on the other victim – studying medicine in the city – having been standing behind her.

He was convicted after a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he had denied the two sexual assault charges.

Jurors heard from a friend of the first victim, who said Ferguson joined them on the dance floor.

She recalled: “He tried to dance with us together which was a bit uncomfortable.

“My friend told me that he just touched her on the bum.”

Caught by bouncers

Ferguson was described as being “too close” to the second victim.

She was said to have been “lifted up” and “shook” before the young woman managed to jump away.

Jurors heard Ferguson had also attempted to carry out a sex act on her.

A friend of the woman told prosecutor Graham MacDonald how Ferguson escaped but that they were able to give a description of him to security.

Asked what he looked like, the witness added: “He had light hair and distinctive, dark-framed glasses.”

Ferguson was later stopped by bouncer Andrew Cochrane and immediately blurted out: “It was not me.”

Mr Cochrane added: “I said: ‘what was not you?’ but he did not respond to that.”

Sentencing was adjourned for reports. Ferguson was put on the sex offenders list meantime and his bail was continued.