Award-winning Perth tattoo artist Craig Smart jailed for rape

A tattoo artist from Perth who raped a woman months before carrying out an indecent act in front of another, has been jailed for more than four years.

Craig Smart, 36, carried out his crimes between January and September 2017 at a property in Perth city centre.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Smart targeted his first victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons – on January 17 that year.