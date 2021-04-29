Police in Angus appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in road collision

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured on a busy road in Angus at the weekend

A bronze coloured Jaguar XE collided with a cyclist on the B954 Auchterhouse to Newtyle road at about 3.30pm on Sunday, April 25.

Police say the incident is not being treated as a hit and run but the cyclist required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the area at that time to call 101 quoting incident reference 2277 of April 25.