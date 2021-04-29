Overgate in Dundee named Shopping Centre of the Year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Overgate shopping centre in Dundee has won Shopping Centre of the Year 2020/21.

Recognised for its excellence, the Overgate has topped the shortlist due to its commitment to the local community, and its social campaigns.

The award is part of the Prestige Awards, part of the Luxury Travel Guide and Corporate Live Wire platforms.

Malcolm Angus, centre manager of Overgate, called it a “monumental win”.

He added: “To have been named Shopping Centre of the Year is the greatest honour and a resounding vote of confidence in the centre, our staff, our retailers and indeed the city of Dundee.

“Everyone connected to Overgate is absolutely delighted.

“The centre takes its commitment to the local community very seriously.

“It is particularly gratifying to know our campaigns, which support community social values throughout the year, have proved the catalyst for this huge accolade.

“We would like to thank the judges for recognising the importance of community and for their acknowledgement of Overgate’s talented and hardworking team in creating such inspirational campaigns.

”Overgate recognises its position at the heart of the community and we all look forward to continuing our focus on bringing positive impact to Dundee.”

Campaigns

The judges were particularly impressed with the social campaigns the shopping centre takes part in, including GROW at Overgate. This gives local entrepreneurs the chance to win retail space in the centre completely free for one year.

Overgate Food Bank Week was launched as an emergency response in partnership with The Trussell Trust to support those experiencing financial crisis in Dundee leading up to Christmas 2020.

The foodbank saw a 61% increase in those needing support with emergency food parcels. Overgate management also continue to volunteer weekly at Dundee Food Bank and a local soup kitchen on Saturday evenings.

The Overgate team are now looking forward to receiving their Shopping Centre of the Year accolade in person at the Prestige Awards ceremony.