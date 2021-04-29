Dundee hotels: Covid rules and city’s top-rated rooms for staycations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As lockdown rules begin to allow travel across Scotland, many Scots could be thinking about staycations at hotels in Dundee.

Foreign trips look uncertain, so holidays a little closer to home could prove popular for many.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best-rated affordable hotels in Dundee based on traveller reviews on TripAdvisor.

Many hotels in Dundee are offering stays for as little as £70 a night, and most rooms come with great views of the city’s best landmarks.

Hotels were allowed to reopen for the first time in months alongside other parts of the hospitality industry.

What are the hotel rules?

The Scottish Government’s rules for hotels are mostly the same as everyday life.

Under level three of the lockdown roadmap, Scots are not allowed to stay overnight with other households and should practice social distancing with those from other households.

Food can be served at hotels until 10pm, and room service, including alcohol, can operate without restrictions.

The government’s guidance states: “In public spaces within regulated (staffed) accommodation, the rules with regard to socialising in an indoors public place apply.

“In Level 3, a maximum of 6 people from up to 2 households can socialise indoors in a public place.

“Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people permitted to meet.”

Malmaison Dundee

This boutique hotel on Whitehall Crescent is one of the most affordable stays, with rooms for under £70 available throughout May and into June.

Located in the city centre, the hotel is short walk from local pubs and restaurants.

The hotel enjoys an overall four-star rating on TripAdvisor, with nearly 2,000 reviewers leaving largely positive reviews.

It scored extra points for location and cleanliness, with one traveller writing: “Hotel is beautiful, good location and rooms are stunning especially the signature suite.

“Stayed here for 3 nights recently and it was fab, service was good and the room was beautiful as well as breakfast.”

Staybridge Suites Dundee

With rooms from £85 a night, Staybridge Suites boasts views of the River Tay alongside its five star “excellent” score on TripAdvisor.

The staff were popular amongst guests, with one saying: “I stayed for a night in December, nothing was too much trouble for the staff. They made my stay very welcoming.”

And even locals have enjoyed a stay at the hotel for a “getaway”.

One said: Came here for a wee “getaway” even though it is in the city we live in. Lovely staff who were very helpful.

“Hotel smells amazing. Cozy, and stylish. Room was unusual with the original mill ceiling as a feature.”

The Shaftesbury Lodge

If you are keen to stay out of the city centre, The Shaftesbury Lodge in the city’s west end is offering rooms from £85 per night.

Recent travellers have given the hotel an overall 4.5 star rating, with positive comments about the hotel’s location and value.

One person said: “I spent a night at the Shaftesbury this week. I arrived early evening to a warm welcome.

“The hotel was quiet and I was given an upgrade. The room was warm and comfortable and I slept well despite the weather.”

Fisherman’s Tavern Hotel

Fisherman’s Tavern Hotel also enjoys a 4.5 star rating and popular reviews from recent guests who reviewed the hotel on TripAdvisor.

You could even enjoy a free breakfast, which the hotel says is designed “make your visit even more pleasant”.

One traveller wrote: “Room was great, family room perfect for 2 adults and a child. Room and communal areas were spotless and social distancing measures were clear and easy to follow.

“Really great value for money, couldn’t fault it.”