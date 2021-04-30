Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 30

Something went wrong - please try again later.

In today’s Courier, Tayside’s fight against Covid-19 smashed a major milestone with the news there are currently NO patients with the virus in hospital.

The dramatic announcement came today from NHS Tayside’s Chief Executive.

Grant Archibald praised staff and the Tayside community for their “collective efforts” which have slashed numbers of Covid-19 patients from 189 in mid-January to zero.

New cases of Covid-19 have been dropping steadily across the country in recent days and weeks.

Speaking at an NHS Tayside board meeting he said working together has been key in tackling the challenge nobody had ever faced before in their lifetime.

A Fife restaurant boss said she “deserved” the serious injuries she sustained in the horrific road smash she was found guilty of causing, in the Fife edition of The Courier.

Debbie Douglas, 31, broke down in tears in court as she described the aftermath of the three-car collision which saw her drive into the path of Lucy McMaster on the A91, two miles west of Cupar, in January 2019.

She is now at risk of being jailed after being convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Ms McMaster suffered a perforated bowel and had to wear a back brace for several months after Douglas’ Nissan Juke crashed into her Kia Sportage.

In the Evening Telegraph a fuming girlfriend stabbed her partner in the back following a blazing row over television volume.

Kelsie Harper’s partner escaped with only a small wound in his back after the knife pierced through the rucksack he was wearing.

Harper’s mother was present during the incident on Dundee’s Strathmartine Road and shouted “you’ve stabbed him you idiot” after witnessing her daughter’s attack.

She is now at risk of being jailed after she admitted assaulting the man on June 13 last year.

In the Press and Journal, warnings have been issued a local lockdown could be imposed in Moray unless Covid cases are brought under control.

The region currently has one of the highest infection rates in the country and is currently accounting for half of all NHS Grampian cases – despite being home to less than 17% of the population.

Health officials have revealed that Elgin has had the majority of the cases but have stressed they are spread across the region.

Within the last 20 days, more than 100 new cases have been detected in Moray while totals drop in the rest of the country.

In the Times, the Conservatives have extended their polling lead over Labour before the local elections despite the furore over Boris Johnson’s flat refurbishment and allegations of sleaze.

A YouGov poll for The Times has found an 11-point gap between the Tories and Labour. The Conservatives are on 44 per cent, the same as a week ago, with Labour down one point on 33.

Johnson is facing intense scrutiny over the redecoration of his flat above No 11 Downing Street, which is said to have cost as much as £200,000. There are claims that £800 was spent on a roll of wallpaper.

However, the polling suggests that Labour accusations over the fancy decor dispute are yet to cut through and for some voters may be priced in.

In the Sun, BBC bosses have been plotting to get Carrie Symonds to strut her stuff on Strictly for months, sources have revealed.

They see her as the most glamorous woman in politics and a sure-fire hit with Saturday night viewers.

And Carrie, 33, could pocket a tidy sum towards her and PM Boris Johnson’s controversial £200,000 Downing Street flat refurb if she agrees to sashay on to the show.

A source told The Sun: “BBC bosses plan their line-up from the start of the year and Carrie was one of the earliest names on their list.”

