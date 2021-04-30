Police appeal for missing driver following Angus crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information after a driver left the scene of an accident in Angus on Friday morning.

A 16-year-old male was injured in the incident which took place near Forfar at around 4.30am.

Police are looking to trace the driver who left the scene immediately after.

A telegraph pole was knocked over in the incident, which was close to Balgavies Loch, and the road had to be closed for several hours.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information following a road crash which occurred near to Forfar in the early hours of Friday, 30 April, 2021.

“Around 4.30am police were called to a report of a car having come off the A932 Forfar to Arbroath Road, and collided with a telephone pole, near to Rescobie Loch.

“Emergency services attended and found the 16-year-old male passenger of the vehicle injured nearby. The driver left the scene and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace him.”

The spokesman added that the passenger was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Inspector Gillian Thomson from Forfar Police Station said: “This was a significant collision, and we are concerned for the wellbeing of the driver, who is likely to be injured.

“The welfare of this person is our priority and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace them and establish whether they require hospital treatment.

“I would appeal directly to the driver, or anyone with information regarding their whereabouts, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0295 of Friday, 30 April, 2021.”