ScotRail Dundee to Arbroath: Person dies after being hit by train

A person has died after being hit by a train on the line between Dundee and Arbroath, it has been confirmed.

British Transport Police have confirmed that an unidentified person died following the incident on Friday afternoon.

Medics were called to the scene, but sadly the person involved later died from his injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the next of kin.