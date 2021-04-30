Friday, April 30th 2021 Show Links
ScotRail Dundee to Arbroath: Person dies after being hit by train

By Alasdair Clark
April 30 2021, 5.38pm Updated: April 30 2021, 6.13pm
A person has died after being hit by a train on the line between Dundee and Arbroath, it has been confirmed.

British Transport Police have confirmed that an unidentified person died following the incident on Friday afternoon.

Medics were called to the scene, but sadly the person involved later died from his injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the next of kin.

