Dundee Extinction Rebellion protesters stage city centre sit-in

Extinction Rebellion protesters in Dundee staged a city centre sit-in on Saturday to highlight the need for action on climate change.

Protesters had promised a ‘dramatic’ action to coincide with mass demonstrations across the UK.

Five female “rebels” and an 11-year-old boy took park in the Dundee protest which saw them sit down in the City Square.

Elsewhere in the UK protesters sat down on roads to block traffic, including in London and Banbury.

The Dundee Extinction Rebellion activists wore chalkboards with various messages on them, one of which read: “I am in deep grief about the lost future of my unborn children.”

‘I weep for the dying ecosystems’

A second sign read: “I studied for 12 years to become a scientist. I worry every day if there’s any point in what I do.”

The third women’s sign said: “I weep for the dying ecosystems.

“For the toucans; for the frogs; for the butterflies, dying for our convenience.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said they were aware of the “small protest in Dundee city centre”.

They said officers were in the area and engaged with those taking part from Extinction Rebellion.

The group previously said they were acting in support of “courageous climate rebels across the UK” who are putting themselves at risk to highlight inaction on climate change.

“We will sit in pedestrian areas to highlight the roadblock actions taking place elsewhere,” the group said.

One of those taking part added: “This is especially important in the run up to the Scottish parliamentary election to focus attention on the most important issue on our planet, ever.”

One of the protesters elsewhere in the UK added: “We are all terrified at the multiple impacts of the climate crisis, but we each also have a particular sadness, personal to us, which impels us to act.

“For some it is the irreversible destruction of ecosystems and extinction of living species, for others the disproportionate and deadly impact on Earth’s most vulnerable communities, the knowledge that we cannot, in all conscience, have children despite our visceral need to do so, or simply our despair at powerful people’s greed for profit.

“On Saturday, our most personal terrors will be written out for all to see in an act of selfless sacrifice.

“People, we know, are beginning to understand. Just last week a jury in London acquitted six climate campaigners of criminal charges for taking action at Shell’s headquarters, despite instruction from the judge that there was no defence in law.

“The jurors understood that the suffering and death caused by climate change are the serious crimes, not the painting of a message which tells that story.

“We all need to have serious conversations, helped by honest and principled media outlets, about the deepening emergency and the need for immediate action.”