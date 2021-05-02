Meet the Dundee shop owner offering life-size versions of Iron Man and Mickey Mouse for garden parties

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of Dundee’s most eccentric business owners is looking to take garden parties to another level this summer.

David Tarbett has never been one to do things by half measures and his latest business venture is testament to that.

The 53-year-old, who owns LNA’s Curios, Collectables and Prop Hire on the Hilltown is branching out with his son, Cjay, 17, as they launch, Pimp My Garden Prop Hire.

The idea behind the new project is giving people the opportunity buy props to spruce up their gardens – whether it’s life-size versions of superheroes or animals.

A vision of David’s for over a year is now taking shape as an unusual cast of Batman, Iron Man, cows and giraffes are becoming available to attend your next party.

‘It’s time to turn this dream into a reality’

David, who has a selection of his props on display in Whitfield currently, revealed some of his superhero deliveries have been held up after the Ever Given ship blocked the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Despite the setback David is hopeful the new venture will be available as soon as the summer kicks-in.

“We are going to be doing different themes, we’ve purchased a 13-foot giraffe,” he said.

“We’ve also got the Incredible Hulk in the cast but he’s not stored with the rest of the animals.

‘Hopefully they’ll be coming to your garden party soon’

“As well as all the props we are also doing 20-foot inflatable cinema screens for hire and there has been a real interest in them.

“There is something for everyone, you can have theme nights, the world is your oyster really.

“We can’t wait to get started, we know they’d be a great addition for garden parties.

“When I’ve had props in the shops people love to come in and get pictures. Imagine having The Hulk, Batman and a 13-foot giraffe on the guest list?”

David added: “Me and Cjay are looking at concerts, festivals and events at Slessor Gardens in the future as well.

“We’ve made significant investment in all the figures and we are always on the lookout for more.

“As far as I’m aware we are one of the only businesses in Scotland that are offering these services.

“For us it’s time to turn this dream into a reality, hopefully they’ll be coming to your garden party soon.”