Former paratrooper on charity walk around UK arrives in Dundee

A former paratrooper who is walking around the UK to raise money for charity has arrived in Dundee.

Christian Lewis set off on his unique trip travelling around the coast of the UK in 2017.

After he recently bid farewell to Aberdeen, Chris updated followers online to say he had arrived in Dundee on Sunday, May 2.

The 40-year-old has raised more than £185,000 for the armed forces charity SSAFA.

After leaving his home in August 2017 with nothing more than £10 in his pocket, Chris has adopted a pet dog, Jet.

He has also been joined on his walk by his girlfriend Kate, who he met on the road.

Writing on Facebook as he arrived in Dundee, Chris said: “Sleeping rough in Dundee will be very different to our experience in Aberdeen.

“The reason being now that lockdown rules have eased the city will be swamped with people out in the town again.

“I can’t wait to update you later and show off the kindness and respect we have been given in Dundee.”

Chris has slept outside for the majority of his trip and has said he will be sleeping on the streets of Dundee tonight.

Explaining how his trip started, Chris, who served with the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment, said: “As a single parent, I’ve been bringing up my daughter for the last ten years and SSAFA have really helped me keep my head above water throughout that time.

“I have experienced first-hand what they do and I honestly don’t know where I would be without their help and support.

“Having recently finished school, my daughter is now moving to attend college in Bournemouth, where she will stay with family.

“This recent development has left me to re-evaluate a few things and has offered the opportunity for me to give back to those who have helped us so much.”

Chris, who says he thrives outdoors, will have walked roughly 14,000km, or over 8,600 miles, by the time he completes his journey.

“This will obviously not be a walk in the park – I am starting with no money and will be solely relying on the goodwill of the British public and companies donating what food, water, accommodation and equipment they can to help me on each leg of the journey,” Chris said.

Chris set off from Swansea before walking up the west coast of the UK, around Northern Ireland, and north to the Hebrides.

He left Aberdeen earlier in April, thanking residents for their support after spending two nights in Castlegate with his girlfriend.

You can donate to the fundraiser online here.