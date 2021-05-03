Monday court round-up — Scratch cards and fags

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Bank Holiday Monday court round-up…

Scratch card chancers

A pair of men spent more than £100 on cigarettes, scratch cards and mobile phone top-ups after stealing a purse from Ninewells Hospital.

Reports have been ordered for Brian Miller and Jamie Kindlen, both of Balunie Drive, Dundee, after they admitted the theft and multiple frauds on April 24 last year.

Kindlen admitted stealing a purse and its contents after finding it at Ninewells, making no effort to return it to its owner.

The 18-year-old pled guilty to fraudulently using the card at McColl’s, Charleston Drive, to get a £20 mobile phone top-up.

Miller, 24, admitted using the same card on several occasions to get goods worth nearly £1oo including scratch cards and cigarette.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Fire claim

An Angus man has been accused of scorching the side of a building after setting fire to a coffee table.

Shaun Stewart allegedly wilfully started a fire at an address on Annat Road, Montrose, on April 29.

The 27-year-old made no plea in connection with the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged Stewart, of the town’s Baird Way, wilfully set fire to a coffee table, a vacuum cleaner and rubbish, with the fire taking effect and scorching the side of the building.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued Stewart’s case on petition for further examination.

He was released on bail.

Blade admission

A Buckhaven man has admitted to acting in a threatening manner while in possession of a blade.

Scott Strang, of Eagle Road, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner while on Marmion Drive in Glenrothes on July 26.

28-year-old Strang admitted to shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner, while in possession of a knife.

He was released on bail and will appear for sentencing on May 31 after reports have been prepared.

Also…

A group of Romanian nationals appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court accused of crimes relating to human trafficking. Carmen Neacsu and Stelian Neacsu, both 53, along with Gabriel Dogeanu, 39 and Petrica Obreja, 37 were said to be operating a trafficking ring from Blairgowrie.

Manchester businessman Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared in Perth Sheriff Court on Friday facing charges of neglecting scores of dogs and cats at a Perthshire farm.

The court heard around 65 dogs were seized from the South Cairnies Farm, near Glenalmond, in October as part of an operation involving the Scottish SPCA.

Some of the dogs were pregnant and had since given birth, bringing the total number of animals to more than 100.

Kirkcaldy tradesman Grant Matthew was caught red-handed fly-tipping tonnes of soil and rubble on land in Perthshire. He offered the witness a £450 bribe to look the other way but it was reported to police.

The Crown is making an effort to claw back missing money stolen from Timothy Grantham‘s mother-in-law. The former Fife Help for Heroes fundraiser has only paid back half the £160,000 he embezzled.

