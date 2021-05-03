Four vehicle collision leads to delays near Caird Park in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists are expected to face some disruption on the Kingsway after four vehicles were involved in a collision.

The incident has happened shortly after 4pm, near to the Old Glamis Road roundabout.

Vehicles travelling east said they saw a van and three cars “nose to tail” at 4.30pm on Monday.

Emergency services were not on the scene and it remains unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

‘The white van looked particularly bad at the front’

One motorist said it looked like most of the occupants were on the roadside waiting for the emergency services to arrive.

He added: “The vehicles are literally nose to tail on the inside lane. It doesn’t look great but it didn’t appear anyone was injured.

“One of the cars looked to have a bit of damage. There was four vehicles at the scene but it looked like the white van was particularly bad at the front.”

Traffic police are in attendance and it appears two vehicles have left the scene while a van and one car are still stationed on the inside lane.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “At around 4.30pm police were called to a report of a four vehicle road crash on the A90 southbound at Kingsway.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reported injuries. Two of the vehicles required to be uplifted.”