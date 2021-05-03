Scientists report April 2021 to be the second-sunniest in Dundee since their records began

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Last month was the second-sunniest April in Dundee since records began, according to forecasters at the James Hutton Institute.

The organisation monitors the city’s weather from its base in Invergowrie. In April, there were 251.1 hours of sunshine recorded in Dundee.

Dry and cold

An institute spokesman said: “This April has been dry and cold, still, it has been one of the sunniest Aprils we have ever recorded since our records began in 1954.

“It was, in fact, the second-sunniest April, beaten only by April 2015 when 252.3 hours of sun was recorded.”

Despite the sunshine, the month also had the coldest daily air mean temperature since April 1986.

Driest April in a decade

The spokesman added: “April 2021 was the seventh driest April on our records, and the driest since 2011.”