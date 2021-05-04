Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 4

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This morning’s issue of The Courier leads a tragic but touching tribute to Andy Nixon, a father of who died on Monday after collapsing on a cycle path in Angus.

The 39-year-old’s family said that he “brought a smile to everyone’s face” and others described him as “a true gent.”

Andy also raised large amounts of money for charity, donating over £1,700 to Prostate Cancer UK after a fun run.

‘Rancid’ rubbish littering the streets of Dundee

Meanwhile, the Evening Telegraph’s front page shows a disgusting pile of rubbish which was left on a Dundee street.

The waste, which was spotted outside of Roseangle play park, has disgusted both residents and visitors – with some blaming home deliveries.

Lynn Parker, a local to the area, said; “The trouble is, because of the pandemic, everyone is getting things delivered.

“I wouldn’t keep piling the rubbish up, though that’s fine if you’ve got someplace to store it.

“If you haven’t got that space, where do you put it?”

Travel to Europe could be a possibility this summer

The Metro, the Times and the Daily Telegraph have all gone with front pages on the EU’s plans to lift travel restrictions on vaccinated British tourists this summer.

According to the European Commission, travellers who have had two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter EU countries 14 days after their last jag.

The plans, which could put holiday hot-spots like Spain, Italy and France on the green list, has received a lukewarm reaction from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He said that would-be holidaymakers “must remain cautious” and that, even after overseas holidays are allowed again, restrictions will still be “tough.”

Ruth’s plea to preserve the union

The Daily Mail has led with a plea from former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson for voters to prevent an SNP majority.

The politician, who led the Scottish Tories between 2011 and 2019, has called on voters to vote against the SNP in an effort to “focus 100% on recovery.”

The Scottish Parliament election is due to be held this Thursday, with the SNP promising to deliver a second independence referendum if given a majority.

Read more of the latest local, Scottish, UK and world news at The Courier and Evening Telegraph websites.