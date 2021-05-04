Travellers set up camp near one of the main entrances to Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A convoy of Travellers have set up camp near one of the main entrances to Dundee.

Around six or seven caravans, along with other vehicles, have parked on the grass verge of Riverside Drive heading into the city.

The Travellers are understood to have told council officers, who approached the site this week, that they would not be staying for long.

But their appearance in the area, which is a short distance from the Dundee City Council recycling centre and the local nature reserve, has concerned residents.

Jim Dryden, a former chairman of the West End Community Council, said: “They are breaking the law.

“This isn’t fair on the local community and it isn’t fair on the West End of Dundee.

“This keeps happening time and time again. The rules should be stricter to prevent camping at that particular spot.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “The Travellers started appearing late on Sunday night.

“Then more appeared early yesterday morning. There are around six or seven caravans and other vehicles parked up.

“They have already begun cordoning off areas and putting up washing lines.

“This is a complete eyesore on the Western entrance to the city.

“There is no way we want this to be the first thing that people see as they arrive in Dundee.

“The fear always is that they will stay for a short while and then disappear overnight leaving mounds of rubbish and debris behind them.”

‘A liaison officer has engaged with the Travellers’

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said that several of his constituents had contacted him with concerns about the new camp.

Mr Macpherson said: “I immediately contacted council officers and asked them to look into this.

“I have been told they have been visited by a liaison officer who engaged with the Travellers.

“They informed him they wouldn’t be staying there for long.

“The officer encouraged them instead if they would move away from the area and relocate to the purpose built travellers site at Balmuir Wood near Newbigging in Angus, just close to Tealing.

“I understand the officer will be keeping an eye on the situation.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Dundee City Council have engaged with the group and will be monitoring this situation closely and in line with Scottish Government advice and support for Gypsy/Travellers during the pandemic.

“In addition, we will work in partnership with other organisations as required.”