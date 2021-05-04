Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee family are “over the moon” to have their beloved pet pooch safely home after he had been missing for almost a week.

Three-year-old chocolate Labrador Rocco disappeared from the McNeish family home in St Fillan’s Road in the St Mary’s area of Dundee last Tuesday.

When sightings of Rocco dried up not long after he went missing, Stephen, Kirsty and their three daughters Jasmine, 11, Jessica, 10 and Stevie-Amber, 6, began to fear the worst.

Their nightmare was made even worse last Friday when, three days after he had gone missing, the family got a phone call demanding £1000 for Rocco’s safe return.

Steven and Kirsty contacted the police and were terrified they would never see Rocco again.

Sightings reported of Rocco

However, things took an unexpected turn on Monday when a woman reported a sighting of Rocco in the garden of a house, also in St Mary’s.

Stephen rushed round to the address and, despite having no luck when he knocked on the door, Rocco was recognised by a friend of the family in a street later that day.

They managed to catch the dog and took him back to Stephen and his family.

Stephen said: “We were absolutely delighted, the girls are completely over the moon to have Rocco home.

“He is absolutely fine if a little confused about what has been going on. We are going to get him checked over by the vet just to make sure he is alright.

“The entire thing has been very upsetting and frightening for all of us. We are just delighted to have Rocco back unharmed.”

Police are still investigating Rocco’s disappearance and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are continuing.”