Broughty Ferry lifeboats called to Invergowrie after man spotted in water

Broughty Ferry lifeboats were called out to Invergowrie Bay last night after a man was spotted in the water.

Two lifeboats and a helicopter were called to the scene after residents claimed that a person had been struggling in the water at around 10pm.

They returned back to Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station just after 12am, following reports from police that the man had been found on shore and taken away by an ambulance.

Coxswain Murray Brown said: “We were called out just after 10pm, came back just after midnight.

“It was a report of somebody being spotted in the water, I’m not sure if it was somebody watching from a house that saw them.

“After a couple of hours we got a message that the police had found somebody wet on the shore and they’d been taken back in an ambulance.

“We were out with both boats and the helicopter too, we actually deployed one of our daughter boats from our boat too, so it was three boats.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 9.15pm on Tuesday, 4 May, police in Dundee received a report of a missing man, who was then traced around 10.55pm.

“He was conveyed to Ninewells Hospital for assessment.”