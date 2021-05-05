Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 5

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This morning’s issue of The Courier leads with the story of an ex-surgeon who appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court after he exposed himself to a family.

Christopher Oliver, 60, dropped his shorts in front of a family who were staying at an Airbnb next to his home.

He was standing in his garden when he revealed himself to Nicola Woolfries and her family, who were temporarily staying at the property next door.

The flashing is part of a larger dispute between the former doctor and his neighbours.

City centre complex to create 900 jobs

The Evening Telegraph reports that a new complex in Dundee’s city centre could create as many as 900 jobs.

Plans for the centre, which would be built on the land behind the old Groucho’s store, were submitted to the council on Tuesday.

They come from property development company Crucible, who plan to fill the two proposed buildings with office, retail and residential spaces.

Planning documents state: “The delivery of a new purpose-built HQ building, supports the long term vision for employment at the site.

“In return, this will provide higher quality and more sustainable workspaces for a key national employer within the local authority and beyond.”

Polls dominate front pages ahead of election day

Polls have dominated today’s national front pages today, as voters prepare to cast their votes in tomorrows Scottish Parliament election.

The Times report that support for Scottish independence has slipped back to 45% ahead of the election.

The figures, which come from YouGov, show that support for an independent Scotland has fallen back to 2014 levels – news which does not bode well for the SNP’s plans for a second referendum in the next five years.

However, the same poll also suggests that the party will get a majority in the Scottish Parliament.

The Scotsman’s front page also predicts a disappointing result for the SNP, claiming that they may see their worst result since 2007.

The prediction comes from a poll conducted on behalf on Savanta ComRes on behalf of the Scotsman, which projects that the SNP will fall six seats short of their desired majority.

Meanwhile, the Metro predict that the First Minister will get her majority – but may be lacking in independence support.

Using the same poll as the Times, they claim that the SNP are likely to land themselves 68 seats in the election, giving them a majority of four.

They also predict that the other pro-independence parties, Green and Alba, will pick up 13 seats and one seat respectively.

‘Stop witch hunt on Troubles veterans’

Both the Daily Express and the Daily Telegraph lead with calls to stop the “witch hunt” on tow former paratroopers after they were acquitted of the murder of an IRA gunman 50 years ago.

The calls come from Admiral Lord West, who has demanded that the “cruel hounding” of the two veterans be stopped.

The two pension aged soldiers, labelled A and C, were accused of shooting a IRA member Joe McCann in 1972, however they have now been acquitted.

‘Monster mum’ bags job as cleaner behind bars

Finally, this morning’s Sun reports that ‘monster mum’ Marie Sweeney, who was jailed last year after letting her two-year-old daughter starve to death in a flthy, insect-ridden flat, has gotten herself a job as a cleaner in HMP Greenock.

Family members have labelled the new job a “sick ploy” to decrease her six year sentence.

