Council to vote on Dundee city centre recovery

Work to steer the next 30 years of development and investment in Dundee city centre will be discussed next week.

Councillors will be asked to back a plan that will support the development of the city centre, engage young people and move forward with a trial to rent empty shops.

The plans will be funded by a £210,000 grant from the Scottish Government’s City Centre Recovery Fund.

The three areas of focus were chosen after a three-month public consultation between November and January.

Mark Flynn, convener of the city development committee, said: “A total of 260 responses came in, most of which endorsed the approaches and thinking we set out.

“We also got ideas and feedback from key stakeholders including landowners, investors, retailers, major employers, Registered Social Landlords, public transport providers and the leisure and tourism sector, all of which is helping to shape the City Centre Strategic Investment Plan (CCSIP).”

Consultants

If approved, the council will hire consultants to generate innovative ideas for the public spaces.

These will be developed into projects to bring in investors.

The consultants will work with youth organisations, schools, colleges and other bodies to drive future developments.

A project under the Vacant to Vibrant banner will work to repurpose unoccupied city centre shops.

The UNESCO City of Design team, Creative Dundee and local property agents would work together to raise awareness of how a revitalised city centre might function.