Filming on the second season of Alibi drama Traces has begun in Dundee this week, with crews being spotted near the city’s waterfront.

The police drama, which features Cheat star Molly Windsor as forensic scientist Emma Hedges, is set in the City of Discovery.

It first aired on Alibi in 2019, however it was also recently picked up by the BBC, gaining 6.7 million viewers on its first airing.

Now, the cast and crew have returned to Dundee in order to film scenes for the second series, which is set to be premiered later this year.

Molly Windsor will be joined on screen by Line of Duty star Martin Compston as Daniel Macafee, Better Call Saul’s Laura Fraser as Professor Sarah Gordon, Jennifer Spence as Professor Kathy Torrance and Michael Nardone as DCI Neil McKinven.

Together, the gang will use forensic evidence to track down a mysterious bomber who is pushing the city of Dundee to its limit.

The crew are only in the city for a week of filming, being spotted at Discovery Point on Wednesday.

The release date of the second season is still yet to be confirmed, however fans can expect to see something later this year.