Wednesday court round-up — Goalie on trial and axe throwing

The daily court round-up for Wednesday…

Axe and knives

A man has been accused of brandishing a shotgun and an air rifle before lobbing an axe and knives out of his flat window.

Steven Saunders also allegedly threatened to petrol bomb his home on Balmoral Terrace, Dundee, on March 24 2019.

Prosecutors allege Saunders violently struggled with police before spitting at them.

Saunders is charged with possessing a shotgun and an air rifle without the appropriate certificates.

Six police officers allegedly believed Saunders was going to inflict violence against them while he possessed a firearm.

The 56-year-old allegedly struggled with PCs Stuart Hare, Derek Thomson, Craig Brolly, Ian Smith and David Kelso.

Saunders is accused of culpably and recklessly throwing an axe, two knives, a hammer, an air rifle, a shotgun and broken glass from a third floor window which damaged vehicles and put people in danger.

He allegedly pointed the firearms, threatened to petrol bomb the property and made violent threat before spitting at four police officers.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, a further first diet was fixed for June by Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Goalkeeper on trial

A Dundee United starlet is to stand trial over claims he drove dangerously on a Fife road before crashing into an army vehicle.

Jack Newman is accused of causing the smash on the A919 St Michaels to Leuchars road on September 29 last year.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper denies the charge against him and will stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court later this year.

Prosecutors allege Newman, of Perth Road, Dundee drove an Audi A4 dangerously by overtaking vehicles when unsafe to do so on an approach.

He is then alleged to have caused his car to strike an army support vehicle.

Newman’s vehicle was allegedly damaged in the crash.

He pled not guilty and trial was fixed for September.

Meat and crisps A woman attempted to walk out of a Fife supermarket with more than £150 of groceries. Louise Johnstone’s haul included meat and crisps. She was intercepted by security guards at the Asda store in Kirkcaldy’s Carberry Place. Her solicitor said a relapse into heroin abuse was the reason for the September 2 incident. Sentence on the 38-year-old, of The Rosie, East Wemyss, was deferred for her to be of good behaviour.

Also…

Fife doctor Dr Christopher Oliver will return for court for sentencing after flashing a holidaying family in Fife’s East Neuk in a bizarre planning protest over a balcony on the AirBnB next to his Cellradyke home.

The retired surgeon bared his genitals and buttocks and shouted: “Can you see all this?” at the shocked onlookers.

Deferring sentence, the sheriff described the incident as “something really quite unusual”.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard

a 75-year-old Parkinson’s sufferer bravely beat Dundee thief Kelly Whyte with her walking stick as her home was raided.

An obsessed stalker from Dundee has been jailed for a year. Abdul Salam placed a tracker on his ex-partner’s car and told her husband she was having an affair.

A killer who calmly ate a bowl of cereal after inflicting a fatal stab wound on Christopher Cowie with a shard of glass has been jailed for ten years. Jason Mooney used the glass to stab his victim in the thigh after Lynn Kelly had smashed a mirror over Mr Cowie’s head. She was jailed for four and a half years.

