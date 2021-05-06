Man dies after being found injured outside flats in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pensioner has died after being found injured outside a block of flats in Dundee.

A major emergency service operation was conducted after a 70-year-old man was found injured on Baldovan Terrace.

As many as five police vehicles were on the scene, alongside colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service, near to the junction with Pitkerro Road in the Stobswell area.

Police Scotland have confirmed inquiries into the man’s death are at an early stage, though at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious.

It is understood officers remain at the scene as they conduct their investigation.

One local who was returning home from work said he knew it was “serious” by the sheer volume of police at the scene.

‘I knew it was serious’

“I’m so sorry to hear someone has lost their life,” he said.

“I knew it was serious when I saw the ambulance incident response vehicle and the number of police vehicles in attendance.

“There were four police cars stationed on Pitkerro Road and I think there was two ambulance crews on Baldovan Terrace.

“It is shocking to hear someone has died.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “At around 1.05 am on Thursday 6 May, 2021, police were called after a 70-year-old man was found injured at the bottom of flats in Baldovan Terrace, Dundee.

“Officers and ambulance staff attended, however, the man died at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing in to the circumstances surrounding his death, which at this time is not being treated as suspicious.”