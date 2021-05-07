Dundee trained artist Frank To recognised for explosive gunpowder work at prestigious London exhibition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Award winning Dundee-trained artist Frank To has caused an explosion of success as his gunpowder art pieces have been accepted to the prestigious Society of Graphic Fine Art.

He is one of a select group to be officially selected to feature in the exhibition for recognition of the highest draughtsmanship in drawing throughout the UK.

Frank To is a Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design art graduate whose unique gunpowder technique is garnering him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high-profile collectors alike, including actor Sir Patrick Stewart (of Star Trek fame) and New York based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Van Gogh and Andy Warhol.

Commenting on the exhibition, Frank says: “For me, it’s important to highlight the importance of art practical skills such as painting and drawing especially within Scotland.

“It’s all about pushing the limits in drawing within contemporary art. I’m lucky to have been recognised by various royal art academies for my gunpowder work as Royal Scottish Academy and Royal Ulster Academy.

“For the Society of Graphic Fine in London, I wanted to see how far I can push myself in using gunpowder to create art.

“I’m delighted that I am one of a small handful of Scottish artists accepted into the Society of Graphic Fine Art exhibition this year.”

What is the Society of Graphic Fine Art?

The Society of Graphic Fine Art – The Drawing Society – is the only national society in the UK dedicated exclusively to drawing.

Founded in 1919, the Society promotes fine drawing skills in both traditional and contemporary media.

Today the society has more than 130 elected members across Britain.

As recently featured in The Courier, Frank To was recently appointed sole UK official artist ambassador for NGO IM Swedish Development Partner to create a new paint colour using humanium metal powder and to use A Good Humanium Metal pen to create artwork to be sold to raise funds for projects supporting survivors and violence-prevention programmes.

Humanium metal is made from upcycled illegal firearms.

Frank To’s ignited gunpowder art work goes on show in the Society of Graphic Fine Art Annual Exhibition at the Mall Galleries, 17 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5BD from July 5 to 10.