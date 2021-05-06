Three youths charged in connection with vehicle ‘explosion’ outside Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three youths have been charged after a vehicle fire caused a car to “burst into flames”.

A major police operation was launched after the car “exploded” near Myreton of Claverhouse Farm around 3.30pm.

Several police units were spotted on Harestane Road in Dundee around 4pm, as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) dealt with the incident.

One witness said: “The car burst into flames, it actually exploded.

“When we came back down the road we noticed the police just off of Harestane Road.

“There were three police units at scene.”

The car was seen to be badly damaged after the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed they attended on the Angus backroad near Emmock Road at around 3.30pm

One appliance from the Kingsway East Fire Station attended the incident as crews used a hose-reel jet at the scene.

‘Inquiries ongoing’

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a vehicle on fire on Emmock Road near the junction for Tealing around 3.25pm on Thursday May 6.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

“Three male youths have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”