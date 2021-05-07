Friday, May 7th 2021 Show Links
Police probe after cars vandalised in Dundee street

By Neil Henderson
May 7 2021, 9.31am
Police are appealing for witnesses after the cares were vandalised.

Police are investigating after a number of vehicles were vandalised in a Dundee street.

Police investigating the incidents say at least three vehicles had wing mirrors “deliberately damaged”.

The incidents occurred in Barns of Claverhouse Road, near to Orchard Court between 11.30pm on Wednesday, May 5 and 7.30am on Thursday May 6.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the damage to call 101 quoting incident number 0480 of May 6.

