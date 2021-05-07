Something went wrong - please try again later.

The resurfacing of a car park at a popular Dundee beauty spot is being branded an “epic fail”.

Despite being resurfaced by Dundee City Council in February, the car park at Templeton Woods is again full of substantial potholes.

The work carried out has been described by one regular user as a waste of taxpayers money with potentially thousands of pounds spent for the situation to be as bad as ever within weeks.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Friends of Clatto added: “This is an epic fail on the part of the city council.

“Despite the car park being resurfaced as recently as February, the potholes are back as bad as ever.

“This work is likely to have cost the council hundreds of thousands of pounds of public money.

“This has been a complete waste of time, money and effort. Council tax payers deserve better.”

She added: “I use this car park as the starting off point for my daily dog walk.

“The surface potholes became so bad last year, I started parking in Birkhill Cemetery to protect my car’s suspension and was so pleased to see the Council finally did resurfacing work in February.”

However, Dorothy said the standard of the resurfacing is a disgrace.

Waste of money

She said: “It was pretty obvious once the work was completed that it was no better than make do and mend – I’ve watched these potholes, the same potholes, gradually reappear day by day. I’m now back to parking in the cemetery.

“This is a shameful waste of taxpayers money. How any supervisor could have passed this work as fit for purpose, defeats me.”

Dorothy said she believed the council were happy to spend as little as possible to get the jobs done.

She said: “We see the same careless, spend-as-little-as-possible jobs done around Clatto.

“A quick fix seems to be the sum total of this Council’s aspirations for our environment.”

Labour councillor for the area, Kevin Keenan, said he had received several reports about the state of the car park at Templeton Woods.

Mr Keenan said: “There was work carried out to improve the car park back in February.

Genuine Concern

“Several constituents have told me that the potholes are back as bad as ever, causing genuine concern.

“I have flagged this matter up to the council and asked for an explanation and an update on what further can be done.”

He added: “I appreciate that the work done here would not have been up to the same standard of work carried out on a carriageway but I understand why people are upset that the potholes have reappeared so soon after the work was done.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are looking into the matter.”