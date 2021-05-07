Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee theatre company is proving there is no business like show business as they start preparations for reopening.

The Little Theatre on the Hilltown has seen its fair share of trials and tribulations on the stage but nothing could have been scripted for the impact of Covid-19.

When the doors closed on March 13 2020 it brought the curtain down on four shows earmarked to grace the stage performed by the Dundee Dramatic Society.

The Little Theatre chairperson, Dorothy Culloch, said although there was no official time for reopening just yet there was an impetus to get preparation started for a return.

‘We have missed the audience interaction’

“It really does depend on the First Minister’s plans, for what we are allowed to do and when,” she said.

“The Little Theatre lives up to it’s name, it’s a very intimate venue.

“With that being said we are not sure how many performers or patrons we might be allowed to have in at the first opportunity.

“We are very much just sitting and waiting but we’ve come back in to start some maintenance projects.

“Thanks to government funding we have been able to start making some improvements to the theatre.

“Council members have started doing some decorating and putting in new flooring. We are also looking at putting in a new ventilation system.

“As an amateur society we are wanting to ensure the venue is as safe as we can possibly make it for our performers and patrons to return.”

Despite the absence of patrons coming over the threshold in recent times there was a rallying call for them to get in touch about what they’d want to see on their return.

‘We want to come back with a bang’

Dorothy, 58, added: “We have missed that audience interaction and we really want to hear from them and see what shows they’d like to see once we reopen.

“They may want to see a specific play or genre that might get them back into the theatre.

“We want to make a big comeback and that’s why we’d like to hear from them.

“It has been such a challenging year for everyone and it’s been hard to see the doors closed for so long at the venue which has been running for nearly 100-years.”

Anyone looking to get in contact with The Little Theatre can contact them at: Dundeedramaticsociety@gmail.com.