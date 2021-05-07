Friday court round-up — Pub punch and taking the p***

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Slipping seamlessly into the weekend with a bumper daily court round-up…

Fishing gear theft claim

A man accused of stealing fishing and camping equipment from a shed on High Street, Newburgh has been remanded in custody.

Charles Warwick, 36, is also alleged to have made off with a purse, jewellery and bank cards on September 4 last year.

Warwick allegedly removed a shed padlock and stole bicycles, power tools, clothing and fishing equipment before stealing camping gear and money from a car.

Warwick, of Muirtonhill Road, Cardenden, made no plea when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC continued the case for further examination and remanded Warwick in custody meantime.

Pub punch

A woman has admitted injuring another by punching her head at a Cowdenbeath pub.

On August 25 2019, Candice Henderson attacked Paige McCarron at Partners Bar.

Henderson, 28, of North Drum Street in Kelty, admitted the High Street pub assault.

At Dunfermline Sheriff CourtSheriff Charles MacNair deferred sentencing until June 2 to allow reports to be prepared.

Threw stones at police

A Montrose man who threw stones at a police officer during a drink and drug-fuelled fracas at his family home has been placed on a curfew.

Lewis Ryan, 23, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, in February last year.

He pled guilty to a further charge of assaulting PC Emma Cowie, as she tried to assist him.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Ryan began behaving erratically after consuming alcohol and illicit substances.

Fiscal Depute Sarah Wilkinson said he shouted, swore and threw empty glass bottles at his father.

Police were called and found Ryan in the garden of his family home in Glenletnot Place.

Ms Wilkinson said: “He grabbed a handful of small stones and threw them at one of the officers. He got to his feet and kicked the constable on the legs.”

The court heard Ryan has since apologised to his parents.

He was sentenced to a 70-day home curfew from 7pm to 7am.

Push trial

A man will go on trial this month accused of permanently disfiguring and impairing another in a Dunfermline alleged assault.

Thomas Bater, of the town’s Leadside Crescent, is accused of assaulting Samuel Rice on Carnegie Drive on April 1 2018.

30-year-old Bater denies the allegation that he pushed Mr Rice on the body, causing him to fall to the ground and rendering him unconscious, all to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement and impairment.

His trial will take place on May 18.

Taking the P?

A 28-year-old man allegedly lied to police officers about having coronavirus after urinating in a cell.

Daniel Ferrara apparently committed the offence after officers suspected him of driving while unfit through drink or drugs in Dundee.

Ferrara was also allegedly driving on Longtown Road and elsewhere while only holding a provisional licence, without displaying L-plates and without a valid policy of insurance.

The Princes Street man allegedly acted aggressively towards police, shouted, swore and kicked the cell door of a police van.

Thereafter, Ferrara is said to have urinated in a cell at police headquarters on West Bell Street, made offensive remarks and pretended to police that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

A separate charge alleges he failed to provide a specimen of blood.

Ferrara pled not guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court and was released on bail ahead of a trial in September.

Also…

The high court in Edinburgh heard how a Dunfermline woman bravely fought off sex attacker Dean Stevens in Pittencrieff Park. The convicted rapist ran off but has now been jailed for an indeterminate period.

A sex beast who called himself “Dangerous Dave” has been jailed for breaching strict rules banning him from having a phone. Paedophile David Greig was under restrictions for previous offences when the device was discovered.

Dundee man James Robertson has been jailed after a three-day trial. He was found guilty of stabbing another man outside a city supermarket in a row over whether he deliberately coughed on a pensioner at the height of the Covid crisis.

Determined driver John Phillips has received his FOURTH life ban after a joyride through Perth. His bans total 112 years and he has been branded one of Scotland’s worst drivers.

In case you missed it…

Thursday court round-up — Wheelspins and naughty notes

Wednesday court round-up — Goalie on trial and axe throwing

Tuesday court round-up – Hungry delivery driver outfoxed

Monday court round-up – Scratch cards and fags