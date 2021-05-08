Dundee beer garden forced to close as roof comes off in torrential rain

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee patrons looking to enjoy an alfresco libation have had their hopes dashed as rain continues to pour.

Venues have been trying their best to brave the deluge of torrential rain that threatens to ruin weekend plans.

And Ferrari’s on Ogilvie Street was forced to on Saturday after the roof was blown off the beer garden tent.

Assistant manager Nathan Stewart said the pub had to call time at around 2pm.

He said: “There was a good few folk in when it happened. It had been getting busier despite the weather.

“The roof just flew off, it ripped all the lining around the tent when it happened.

“We’ve had to close as a result. We are working on trying to get it fixed but we’ll keep people updated on whether we will be open on Sunday.”

Other venues including The West House and Molly Malones on the West Port had a few hardy souls braving the elements.

The Met Office have anticipated there will be some respite for those looking to enjoy an evening drink but not until around 9pm.

Sunday’s forecast is predicting some warmer and sunnier spells with threats of showers in the afternoon.