Man arrested following crash near Pitkerro Road roundabout in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man was arrested following a crash at the Pitkerro Road roundabout in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Two police units were stationed at the scene, shortly after 3.30am following the incident on Sunday morning before the man was found.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed a 36-year-old man will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for “various” road traffic offences following the incident.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the roundabout at Pitkerro Road, Dundee, around 3.30am on Sunday May 9.

“A 36-year-old man was traced nearby in relation to the incident and will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for various road traffic offences.”