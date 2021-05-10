Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A sheriff has jailed a man who attacked his mother and headlocked a police officer just hours after his father’s funeral.

George Devlin also threatened to “chop up” his mother and her friend while kicking the doors of her home in Fintry on Friday.

The 28-year-old claimed his mother had told him at the funeral his late father had “no time” for him.

Hot tub confrontation

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how drunk Devlin confronted his mother while she was in a hot tub in Finlow Place.

He said: “I am the most compassionate person in the world. You are disassociating me from my dad.”

Devlin then pushed his mum to the ground, causing her to strike her head.

Fiscal depute Michelle Mooney revealed how Devlin attended at around 1.30am and quickly became abusive.

“The witness was in her garden and was heading back into the house followed by the accused.

“He was becoming increasingly aggressive.

“The witness called the police and the accused started to kick repeatedly at the rear door.

“He kicked it with such force that the glass panels burst open.

“He went to the front door and repeatedly kicked it causing the letterbox to come off.”

Devlin shouted while kicking a door: “You better let me in. I’m going to chop yous up.”

Police headlock

He left the scene but was spotted by officers in nearby Findchapel Place.

Devlin was tackled to the ground after he ran away, despite being asked to stop.

Ms Mooney said: “Whilst on the ground, the accused placed an officer into a headlock.

“The officer delivered three knee strikes to the body causing the accused to release his hold.

“The officer tried to cuff the accused but he resisted.

“Police eventually managed to handcuff the accused after other officers were summoned.”

His abusive diatribe continued on the journey to police headquarters on West Bell Street, where he said he would “shoot” and “bury” officers.

‘Molotov cocktail’ of trauma and alcohol

Devlin, of Ann Street, pled guilty to pushing his mother in the early hours of May 8, causing damage to doors after repeatedly kicking them, assaulting a police officer and making violent threats towards officers.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Devlin’s behaviour was sparked by a “Molotov cocktail” of trauma and alcohol.

He said: “His mother indicated that his father had no time for him.

“The eulogy given had disassociated him from his father and caused him significant upset.

“Regrettably, he formed part of the funeral party that went to a local establishment for a drink and he had taken alcohol before contacting his mother in the early hours of the morning.”

Sheriff McFarlane ruled only one sentence was appropriate due to Devlin’s previous convictions.

He said: “Things may have been said which caused you upset, no doubt there were other family members who were grieving and upset.

“To then turn up at your mothers place of residence at a wholly inappropriate time of the morning and under the influence is wholly unacceptable.”

Devlin was jailed for eight months.