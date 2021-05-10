Mystery vandal hits Dundee family’s cars more than 40 times

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee woman has appealed for information after cars on her street were repeatedly vandalised.

Lynn McMahon shared CCTV stills on Facebook showing a man walking three dogs late at night past her home.

She said she believes the man in the CCTV is responsible for scratching her car at least 40 times in the last six months.

Lynn explained that as well as her own car, the man had also damaged vehicles belonging to others who live with her.

The family believed they were being targeted at first but later discovered that other vehicles in the street had also been damaged.

Police Scotland said enquiries were ongoing after the vandalism was first reported to them in March 2021.

Lynn said she had received information on who the man could be and planned to pass it to the police.

‘My car has been done more than 10 times’

“I’ve heard from a couple of people now. It has been going on since October,” she said.

“My car has been done more than 10 times, but it’s happened to my dad, my daughter’s friend and my son-in-law too.

“Our neighbours have had their car done seven or eight times. I thought it was personal, but what’s coming out now it’s definitely not.

“We’ve not had our cars fixed because they just keep getting done.”

After Lynn took to Facebook to highlight the issue, several locals left comments to say they had experienced similar damage in the area.

One person said: “I got my car scratched in the same area back in January, so did my friend, my sister got hers scratched a couple of months ago too.”

Another added: “I stay right around the corner on Strathmartine Road and my cars been done a good seven or eight times, haven’t caught anything on the cameras but brothers car was done too.”

Enquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said they were aware of the incidents.

“On Tuesday 23 March, 2021, police received a report of a car having been scratched whilst parked in Frederick Street, Dundee,” they added.

“The reporter also claimed that there had been other cars damaged since October 2020 however these incidents had not been reported to police.

“Enquiries continue.”