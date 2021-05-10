Large cannabis cultivation found metres from Dundee primary school

A drugs bust in Dundee revealed a “large cannabis cultivation” just metres from a primary school.
Officers found the drugs at a property on Milton Street, just across the road from St Peter and Pauls RC Primary School.
Officers and forensics staff swooped on the property on Thursday afternoon, local residents saying police vehicles had been stationed outside a warehouse on the street for the past few days.
