Fears for jobs as Dundee H&M in talks to close

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Staff at the Dundee H&M have been left worried for their jobs after the clothing retailer revealed it was in talks to close its High Street store.

A source at the store told The Courier that around 10 jobs are at risk in the High Street shop.

Workers were told on Monday that the store was under-performing and were unlikely to renew the lease when it was up at the end of June.

The clothing giant recently pulled the shutters on its Stirling shop with Perth also expected to permanently close at the end of June.

Staff currently do not know if they will be moved to other shops. Consultations are expected to take place this week.

The store in the Overgate shopping centre is not believed to currently be at risk of closure.

The source added: “This is yet another store leaving the high street with a huge presence lost.

“I believe the closure is to happen around the end of June.”

Closures

H&M announced in October last year that they expected hundreds of shops to close, due to the pandemic. However, they did not announce which ones would be at risk.

Now, a spokeswoman for the company said: “I can confirm that our colleagues are currently in consultations about the potential closure of the store in Dundee High Street.

“We are working to support our colleagues at this time.”

They added that a final announcement would come after a decision was made.

Earlier this year, Overgate flagship store Debenhams closed after fashion retailer Boohoo bought the brand and website, but declined to opened any physical stores.