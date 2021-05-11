Dundee SNP councillor leaves party and announces he will stand down in 2022

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alan Ross, councillor for the Lochee ward since 2007, has announced he has left the SNP and will sit as an independent until he leaves politics next year.

Mr Ross said today his intention is to stand down as a councillor in Dundee in May 2022, the next local authority elections in Scotland.

‘The Lochee ward and that alone’

Mr Ross said: ‘The last 12 months have been incredibly difficult for many in the city but they’ve also given us all the opportunity to weigh up our priorities and consider our challenges.

“For me, I’ve realised that I want to spend the next year focussing on constituency work in the Lochee ward and that alone.”

Last year, Mr Ross announce his plans to step back from frontline politics for personal reasons, having previously held various positions in the ruling SNP administration in Dundee City Council, including the convener of community safety and public protection, and more recently, convener of city development.

‘Making the city a better place’

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed playing my part in making the city a better place and contributing to the work of the SNP administration,” he continued.

“I leave the party feeling proud of those contributions and thankful for the opportunities it has afforded me. I’m looking forward to working with colleagues to help Lochee get through the next year as we come out the other side of Covid-19.”

‘Ambassador for Dundee’

Council leader John Alexander said: “I want to thank Alan for his years of service to the city as part of the SNP administration.

“Our collective focus, irrespective of political affiliation, is supporting the city through this pandemic and I look forward to working with Alan to do that.

“He has and will continue to be a good friend, colleague and ambassador for Dundee. He leaves the administration on very good terms.”