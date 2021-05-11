Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rail operator LNER says disruption to east coast mainline services through Dundee and Fife will last until Friday.

LNER trains north of Edinburgh have been cancelled after cracks were found in Hitachi high speed carriages.

Rolling stock is being called in for emergency inspections.

Treat for trainspotters

However, LNER had some good news for trainspotters.

The company confirmed it would be introducing an InterCity 225 train back into service on Tuesday.

Also known as the Class 91, the InterCity 225 is being brought back into use a few weeks earlier than planned.

Checks a ‘precautionary measure’

A spokesperson for LNER said: “A temporary, amended timetable will remain in place until Friday May 14 across the LNER route.

“This is due to a number of Hitachi Class 800 trains from several train companies being taken out of service for ongoing checks as a precautionary measure.”

Once trains have been checked, they are being reintroduced back into service as soon as possible.” LNER

Hairline cracks have been discovered at the aluminium ‘lifting points’ under some Hitachi train carriages.

The lifting points are where the train is hoisted up for maintenance. Although not crucial to the operation of the train, the cracks mean there is a small risk of metal becoming dislodged.

“The issue with the Class 800 trains continues to be investigated,” said the spokesperson.

“Once trains have been checked, they are being reintroduced back into service as soon as possible.

Check before you travel

“Customers are being asked to check before they travel and ensure they have a seat reservation.

“We apologise for any disruption caused. The latest information can be found at lner.co.uk.”

ScotRail confirmed that none of its services had been affected by the issues with the Hitachi Class 800 trains.

And LNER train passengers can use their tickets on ScotRail services between Inverness or Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

‘Vast majority’ of network running as usual

In addition to LNER trains, Avanti West Coast and a number of other operators south of the border have been affected.

The Rail Delivery Group said rail operators were working together to keep passengers on the move.

Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions at the Rail Delivery Group, apologised for the disruption.

“While the vast majority of the network remains unaffected, we understand that any disruption is frustrating,” he said.

“However, our passengers’ safety must always be our first priority.

“Rail companies are working closely together to minimise any impact of the Hitachi recall wherever possible, including loaning alternative trains across the network, installing shuttle services and offering cross ticket acceptance for alternative routes.

“We also continue to work closely with Hitachi to finalise a plan to bring as many trains back in to service as quickly as it is safe to do so.

“In the meantime, passengers are advised that there is likely to be a reduced service on affected routes for some time.

“Passengers should check their train operator’s website for the latest information.”